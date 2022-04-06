KINGSPORT - Betty Jo Snodgrass Moody, 90, of Kingsport, died Friday night, April 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a homemaker. Betty was a member of Emory United Methodist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Harold “Sam” Moody; son, Ernest Lee Moody; parents, Robert and Maude Snodgrass, and sister, LaDonna McLemore.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Moody (Joan) of Kingsport, Daniel Moody (Terry) of Orange, Virginia and Samuel Moody (Regina) of Kingsport; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Caldwell of Swartz Creek, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Emory United Methodist Church. Funeral services to follow with Rev. Melissa Malcolm officiating. A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral service at the Church cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Emory Church Cemetery, c/o Sam Moody, 5109 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, Tn 37664.
