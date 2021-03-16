BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Miller, 77, passed away on Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. She worked at WLSD radio station, where her husband, Charles, proposed. Betty also worked at Appalachia Insurance Agency. She was a retired Budget Analyst from Virginia Dept. of Mines, Minerals and Energy. Betty was a member of Zion Family Ministries in Wise, Va. and a former member of East Stone Gap United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Westin Miller Dietz; her parents, John and Nell (Turner) Lovell; and siblings, Charlton Stacy, William “Henry” Stacy, Frances “Toust” Sizemore, Maude “Boots” Osborne and Mildred “Tootie” Frazier.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Charles Miller; daughter, Julie Dietz (Joel), Big Stone Gap; three grandchildren, Alli Delp (Josh), Hailee Dietz and Emma Dietz; five great grandchildren, Willoh Dietz, Prim Dietz, Charlotte Delp, Connor Jones and Lettie Jones; several nieces and nephews; and special caretakers, Linda Cox Oliver, Kristie Pol and Linda Clark, and all the wonderful nurses and aides of In-Home Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, Mar. 19, 2021, at Zion Family Ministries, 1613 Norton Road, Wise, Va. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Ken Sprinkle, Pastor Wayne Hager and Pastor Phil Goble officiating. The family requests all attendees to wear red or colorful attire.
Burial will be at 10:00am on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021, at Glencoe Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beat Nb Cancer Foundation, 13014 Dale Mabry Hwy., Suite 256, Tampa, FL 33618.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Miller family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.