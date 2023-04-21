KINGSPORT - Betty Meridieth, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends at Sullivan Baptist Church from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeff Strong of Sullivan Baptist Church officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you