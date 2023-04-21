Betty Meridieth Apr 21, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Betty Meridieth, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.The family will receive friends at Sullivan Baptist Church from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeff Strong of Sullivan Baptist Church officiating.A private graveside service will be conducted at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood, Kingsport, TN 37660.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Meridieth family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Elizabeth Turner Simpson Marion Price Hansen Eula Dean Carroll Brian Keith Carter Gwendell Wayne Estepp Betty Meridieth Betty Meridieth Eula Dean Carroll Marion Price Hansen Gwendell Wayne Estepp