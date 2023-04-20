KINGSPORT - Betty Meridieth, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Betty was born in Knoxville, a daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Hankins and Hazel Marie Hankins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Meridieth; one sister, Ruby Howard; and one brother, Elbert Hankins.

