KINGSPORT - Betty Meridieth, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Betty was born in Knoxville, a daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Hankins and Hazel Marie Hankins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Meridieth; one sister, Ruby Howard; and one brother, Elbert Hankins.
Betty was a graduate of Halls High School. She was of the Baptist faith, and a long-time member of Sullivan Baptist Church. Betty was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Charles; children, Karen Meridieth and Laura Deakins and husband Drew; four grandchildren, Christian, Brycen, Brynn, and Brylee; along with several nieces and nephews as well as other family.
The family will receive friends at Sullivan Baptist Church from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeff Strong of Sullivan Baptist Church officiating.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood, Kingsport, TN 37660.