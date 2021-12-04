GATE CITY, VA – Betty McConnell Herron, age 89 of Gate City, VA passed away peacefully at her residence of 72 years on December 2, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
Graveside service will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Jerry Williams Cemetery, Gate City, VA with Jeff Deboard officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside will need to meet at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris, Avery, Jason, Zachary, John, Logan & Alan.
Special thanks to Caris Healthcare, Belinda, Kody & Taylor.
