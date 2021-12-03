GATE CITY, VA – Betty McConnell Herron, age 89 of Gate City, VA passed away peacefully at her residence of 72 years on December 2, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
She was born and raised in the Midway community of Scott County, VA to the late E.C. (Con) and Bessie Broadwater McConnell. Betty was retired form Shoemaker Elementary as one of the “lunch ladies”. She enjoyed gardening her flowers, quilting, canning and spending time with her family
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Herron; sisters, Faye Stallard, Violet Addington, Joann Osborne and Janice Elliott; brother, Jack McConnell.
She is survived by her, daughters, Nancy (Carlos) Horton, Duffield, VA, Patty (Keith) Davidson, Gate City, VA; son, Brian Herron, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Chris (Joy) Davidson, Lynn (Avery) Fansler, Jason (Kim) Davidson all of Gate City, VA, Tracie (Alan) Hunley, Somerset, KY; great- grandchildren, Lauren, John, Zachary, Logan, Hannah, Abby and Sarah. Special friend and caregiver, Robin Grizzle.
Graveside service will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Jerry Williams Cemetery, Gate City, VA with Jeff Deboard officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside will need to meet at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris, Avery, Jason, Zachary, John, Logan & Alan.
Special thanks to Caris Healthcare, Belinda, Kody & Taylor.
Online condolences may be made to the Herron family
