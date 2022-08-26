Betty Mae Jones Grace, 88, went to sleep and woke up in Heaven on August 23,2022. Betty was a wonderful wife and mother who loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. She lived her life in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by: her husband of sixty-three years, Rev. Sherman L. Grace; her son, the Rev. Dr. Randall K. Grace; her father, James Ragan Jones, Sr.; mother, Tiny Bell Fields Jones; her brothers, James R. Jones, Jr., Joe Keener Jones, James Eugene Jones, and William Edward Jones; her sisters, Ella Jones Flanary, Mary Estelee Jones Crane, and Shirley Jones Quillen. She is survived by: her son, the Rev. Dr. Danny L. Grace (Valice); daughter, Christy Grace McKinney, and daughter, Deborah Grace Staley (Fred). Grandchildren, Analiese Grace Smith (Ryan), Angela Grace Slaughter (Cody), Rick Grace, Reece Grace, Rev. Joshua McKinney (Becky), Ethan Staley (Shelby), Kimberly Grace Seals (Derek), and Allison Grace. Great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Morris, Balin Smith, Daxtin Smith, Cooper Slaughter, Arden Slaughter, Gabriel Grace, Eli Grace, Jesse Grace, Jr., and Hazel Mae McKinney.
The Grace family will gather to celebrate Betty's life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Mike Bays and Rev. Will Scrivner will be officiating the service. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mrs. Grace's memory to the Free Will Baptist Family Ministries, 90 Stanley Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Orchardview Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care and support given to their mother.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Grace family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN, 37664. (423) 288-2081