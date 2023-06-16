KINGSPORT - Betty Lyon Boyer went to be with the Lord on a calm Friday morning, June 16, 2023, in Kingsport, TN at the age of 94. Betty was born on September 24, 1928, in Kingsport, TN to the late Henry & Bertie Lyon. Betty went to Sullivan High School and married her sweetheart, Charles Boyer. Betty’s family remember her as someone who was passionate, smart, loving, and creative. Betty loved birds and maintained a large collection of figurines. On the morning of her passing, the bluebirds were singing. Throughout her life, Betty was a kind, creative, and observant person. In her earlier years she played piano and was on the radio singing. Later, she sang solos at Cassidy Methodist Church, and was a member of the church choir. Betty was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother who always made the best desserts and Christmas meals. In her later years, her favorite hobby was to talk to those in need, and she would often converse with strangers in stores, restaurants and while out. In this way, she was able to connect with hundreds of people and these small acts of kindness will be remembered.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Boyer; her daughter, Teresa Boyer; siblings, Lovely Solomon, Ralph Lyon, Robert Lyon, Bailey Lyon, Eugene Lyon, and Paul Lyon.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Becky Warner & husband Max of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Caleb Gearing of Ashland City, TN, Rhett Warner & wife Morgan of Kingston, TN, and Bartt Warner of Hendersonville, TN; great-grandchildren, Raylon, Ava, Macy & Natalie of Ashland City & Hendersonville respectively.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2023 at 2 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Alan Buckles officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Springdale Baptist Church at 1616 Haga Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Cassidy United Methodist Church at 5801 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664.