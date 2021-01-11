KINGSPORT - Betty Lou Winegar, 75 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord early Friday morning January 8, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. Betty’s passions in life were playing the piano and her flower and vegetable garden. She loved the Lord and Savior and was ready for her heavenly home.
She was preceded in death by her parents James W. and Julia H. Kilgore; husband, Thomas Vernon Winegar; brother, Gary W. Kilgore; sister, Lorraine Ketron.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas J. Winegar and wife Lisa, Jackie W. Winegar, James J. Winegar and fiancé Mandie Jergens; daughters, Lorie A. Ewing and husband Randy, Regina S. Nunez and husband Chava; sister, Imogene Bishop; brothers-in-laws, Darrel E. Winegar and wife Debra, David M. Winegar and wife Trina; sisters-in-laws, Joyce A. Winegar, Sandra L. Donihe and husband Mark; grandchildren, Jerome Lockhart, Taylor Fowler, Corey Nunez, Katie Ewing, Jarred Darnell, Caleb Nunez, Joshua Winegar, Ché Nunez, Hayley Ragsdale, Kallie Jergens, Skylar Winegar, Joshua Dinger, Jameson Winegar; great-grandchild, Jacob Lockhart; a host of nephews and nieces; and her loving pet (Princess).
All of mom’s children would like to thank all of her family and close friends who helped care for her the last few years.
Mom’s last testimony was to meet all of her children, grandchildren, family and friends in Heaven someday.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Kelvin Bishop and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm to go in procession.
All mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by attendees.
