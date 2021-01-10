Betty Lou Winegar Jan 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Betty Lou Winegar, 75 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Trent Funeral Home Downtown Betty Lou Winegar Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.