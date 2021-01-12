KINGSPORT - Betty Lou Winegar, 75 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord early Friday morning January 8, 2021 surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Kelvin Bishop and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm to go in procession.
All mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by attendees.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.