NORTON, VA – Betty Lou Nunley Wells, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home. She was a former employee at The Coalfield Progress from the mid 1970’s until 2013 when in house distribution ceased. Betty attended the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to read, sew, embroider and take car rides across High Knob. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who was considered the Matriarch of her family and always gave unselfishly to her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Roger F. Wells; her parents, Phillip F. (Frank) Nunley and Martha Lovell Nunley; three brothers, Earl Nunley, William Nunley and Phillip Nunley, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Robert Estep, Mary Jane and Bill Beverly; brother-in-law, Paul Mays; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and Hoge (Bud) Horne, Faye and Keith Olinger; two nieces, Kathy Beverly Fisher and Sherry Horne Comstock; and a half-brother, Albert (Buster) Nunley.
She is survived by three loving daughters, Becky and Steve McElroy of Norton, Va., Tammy Wells Hartsock of Wise, Va., and Susan Ayers and her fiancé Brian VanWinkle of Norton, Va.; grandchildren, Stephen and Elisabeth McElroy, Cody and Nikki McElroy, all of Norton, Va., Tyler and Ashley Hartsock of Wise, Va., Megan and Matt Stevans of Pound, Va; great grandchildren, Owen, Landon, Addi, Kaylee, Silas, and Rose McElroy, two sisters, Linda Mays of Blountville, Tn., and Peggy and James Funk of Coeburn, Va.; a sister-in-law, Monique Nunley of Chesapeake, Va.; several nieces and nephews; special family members, Gary Hartsock and Gordon Holmes; and three grand dogs, Hogi, Deisel and Gabe.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, April 25, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with her grandson, Pastor Cody McElroy, and Pastor Ronnie Large officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Wells Family.