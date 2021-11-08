Betty Lou Ketron (Potts) went to be with our Lord on November 6, 2021 at the age of 92.
Betty was born in the community of Hickory Tree, TN on August 11, 1929. She loved school and attended Blountville High, where she met her future husband, Frank Ketron Sr., on the school bus. They were happily married for 71 years, had five children, and made their home on a small farm in Bloomingdale.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Betty also enjoyed working in the garden, canning, cooking, and quilting. Throughout her entire life, she had an unwavering faith in God and a true servant’s heart. One of the many ways that Betty showed her love was through acts of service, especially by cooking. Every person who passed through Betty’s doors was met with a warm hug and a lovingly made meal.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Sr.; her infant daughter, Paula; and her parents, Walter and Maggie Potts.
She is fondly remembered by her four loving children, Frank Ketron, Jr. (Judy), Don Ketron (Cathy), Pamela Ketron Darnell (Charles), and Penny Ketron Miller (Michael); by her seven grandchildren, Ashley Ketron Stanley, Andrea Ketron Black, Kristen Ketron, Megan Ketron, Molly Ketron, Rebecca Darnell, and Jacob Darnell; by her five great-grandchildren; and by her siblings, Virginia Vaughn, Judy Hall (Milburn), and Larry Potts (Diane).
Betty was a long-time member of Kingsley United Methodist Church; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 form 10:00am to 12:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00pm, officiated by Pastor Ray Amos, Sr.
Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband, following the service at East Lawn Memorial Park, in the Garden of Love.
Pallbearers are Michael Miller, Charles Darnell, Jacob Darnell, Dustin Stanley, Robert Black, and Scott Owens.
The family sends special thanks to all the staff at Steadman Hill and Baysmont House, especially Pam and Kathy, for the loving care provided to our mother.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Ketron family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081