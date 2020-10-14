Betty Lou Duff Stewart, born December 17, 1942 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to Ina and Frank Duff. She left this world enroute to heaven on October 10, 2020. She was in her home, surrounded by family.
She was met in heaven by her parents, Ina and Frank Duff, her sister Doris Ann Duff and her brother, Sam H. Duff.
Betty is survived by her sisters, Mary Schauer of Pennington Gap and Flo Peters of Elton, Virginia; children, Johnnye Duff of Norfolk, Virginia; Stephen Snodgrass (wife Debbie) of Greenville, Tennessee; and Leah A.
Herring (husband Keith) of Nashville, Tennessee. She has seven grandchildren; Samantha, Katie, Megan, Kevin, Joshua, Sam, and Betsy. She also had two great-grandchildren, Kamrin and Cooper.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Pennington Gap, Virginia.
She started as a machine operator in the garment industry at Donn Kenney sewing factory and worked her way up to an Industrial Engineering role traveling all over the Southwest United States helping factories. Betty is known by many for her amazing skills with fabric and a sewing machine.
She was a very active member the Rebekah Assembly of Virginia. Betty's first term as President of the Rebekah Assembly of Virginia was from
2014-2015. After her first Presidency, Betty was awarded the high honor of a Medallion Award by the President of the International Rebekah Assembly. Her second term as State President was from 2019-2020. During this term, she was awarded another high honor, a Medallion and certificate from the General Military Council, the International Military Branch of the Odd Fellows fraternal organization. She was a charter member of Canton Central Virginia No. 16, the first all women canton in Virginia. On the local level, Betty was past member, Noble Grand and District Deputy President of Powell Valley Rebekah Lodge #50 and currently a member of Rose Hill Rebekah Lodge #88.
Perhaps her most auspicious honor in her service in the Rebekah’s was to place the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in 2014 and 2015.
Betty loved her work as a Foster Grandparent through the Mountain Empire Older Citizens. For eleven years, she worked with kindergarteners and first graders at Stickleyville Elementary and Elk Knob Elementary and touched countless lives. She loved her “babies” as she called them.
Betty’s motto in her Rebekah Presidency was “Never pass up an opportunity to do something good for others.We pass this way but once.” She was a remarkable woman who lived her life helping others.
A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held at First Christian Church in
Pennington Gap, VA on October 17, 2020 at 3pm. A private scattering of ashes will be performed by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ladies Guild at First Christian Church in Pennington Gap, VA.
Province Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is in charge of the arrangements.