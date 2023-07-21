Betty Lou Beverly Shipley peacefully left time and place behind on June 14th, 2023. She was 97 years young and surrounded by those who loved her most. Betty was the cherished only daughter of Flora Holyfield Beverly and David Henry Beverly.
After graduating from Wise High School (Wise, Virginia) in 1944, where she enjoyed playing basketball, Betty moved to Kingsport, Tennessee to work at Eastman Chemical. She spent several years living in an apartment on Myrtle Street in Kingsport, with and near some of her dearest friends.
Betty was living in McDonough, Georgia and was a former resident of King-sport, Tennessee. She was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church for decades, where she particularly enjoyed her Sunday School class and friends. Betty loved laughing, looking her best, sewing, gardening, flowers, her family and friends—and she especially loved traveling.
Anyone who knew Betty knew she could and would make friends anywhere. While living in Georgia and during her travels over the last few years, Betty was able to reunite with many family members. Betty gained plenty of friends and fans at dog shows, helped raise some puppies at home, and even reconnected with some friends from her past during her time with Kaye, Layne and Nick.
Betty lived life to the fullest, took every opportunity to have fun, never passed judgement, fiercely believed in equality and inclusion, selflessly cared for others, and always carried herself with grace and dignity.
Betty Lou Beverly Shipley is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Enoch Howard Shipley; her stepchildren, Shelby Jean Mosier and Billy Howard Shipley; and her five brothers, Russell Beverly, Richard Beverly, Bill Beverly, Darrell Beverly and Herbert Beverly.
She is survived by three daughters Kaye Shipley (Nixon Burger), Lisa Gagnon, and Leigh Anna Reyes; grandchildren Layne Shipley Townsend and Drew Gagnon; step-grandchildren Jeff Mosier, Jeanna Carley, Johnny Mosier, Scott Shipley, and Todd Shipley; beloved niece Frances Bevins and her husband Bill; stepson-in-law Guy Mosier; nieces Martha Schumacher and Karen Andis (Bobby); nephews Mike Beverly and Barry Beverly; and her life-long friend Marie Byington.
A special thank you to Visiting Angels of Fayetteville, Georgia and Sacred Journey Hospice of McDonough, Georgia for your loving care and support.
Should anyone wish to honor Betty’s life and memory, please consider making a financial contribution or a donation of your time to your local Meals on Wheels program in her name.