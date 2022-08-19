Betty Lou Bates Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 2, 1938 - August 18, 2022KINGSPORT - Betty Lou Bates, 83, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Betty Lou Bates Arrangement Condolence Illness Pass Away Recommended for you