KINGSPORT - Betty Lou Bates, 83, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a brief illness. She resided in Kingsport her entire life and graduated from Ketron High School in 1956. Betty Lou had several interests and loved her cats. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an exceptional cake decorator. After graduating from ETSU, she worked a short period at the Tennessee Eastman Company. Later in life, she assisted in bus tours around the country, and also worked at Hood’s Treasure Basket on John B. Dennis in Kingsport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bates; mother, Elizabeth Medlin; and father, E.R. Medlin.
Betty Lou is survived by her brother, Jimmy “Wayne” Medlin; nephews, Gary Medlin and wife Beth, Danny Medlin and wife Carla, and Dale McClean and wife Michelle, all of Kingsport; nieces, Jeretta Johnson and Lucretia Phillips; several great nieces and nephews; and special friend, Buddy Devault of Blountville.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Betty Lou can be made to Petworks, 3101 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660, or FRANK (Feline Rescue And No Kill), 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617.