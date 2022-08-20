September 2, 1938 - August 18, 2022

KINGSPORT - Betty Lou Bates, 83, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at the home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a brief illness. She resided in Kingsport her entire life and graduated from Ketron High School in 1956. Betty Lou had several interests and loved her cats. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was an exceptional cake decorator. After graduating from ETSU, she worked a short period at the Tennessee Eastman Company. Later in life, she assisted in bus tours around the country, and also worked at Hood’s Treasure Basket on John B. Dennis in Kingsport.

