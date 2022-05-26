GAINSVILLE, FL - Betty Lou Allen, 86, was born April 11, 1936, in East TN to Clancy and Anna Belle Pickens and died May 19, 2022, in Gainesville FL. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Leon H Allen, Jr., whom she married in 1991, her children with husband Gerald Green who passed in 1968: Reva (Steve Thompson) Harris, Lori Hannah, Danny Green, and Dennis (Amy) Green, and her daughter with husband Jerry Cipoletto who passed in 1983: Beth (Zac) Zedalis, one granddaughter Gianna Francis, seven nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her sister Rachel (Everett) Nuttall and brother Samuel Pickens.
Betty and Leon enjoyed traveling extensively, visiting Hawaii, the western USA, as well as the NE and Southern USA.
Betty graduated from Mary Hughes H.S. in 1954 and then studied Home Economics at ETSU before marrying. She later had several careers before retiring as a realtor of many years.
Betty had a great love of gardening and of her pets. She took in many stray cats and dogs in her lifetime and loved them all. But most of all she loved her family and friends and went out of her way to help them and strangers as well. She will be missed every day, by all. Life will never be the same without her.
A private family celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 28th at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, TN. Interment will follow in the Garden of Devotion.
For those who wish to pay tribute to Betty, please donate to the ALS Association, Arthritis Foundation, Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL, or your local animal shelter. Love one another.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Betty Lou Allen.