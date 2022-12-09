Betty Lewis (Hanks) Kirksey, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Betty was born on April 19, 1932 in Abingdon, VA to the late Edgar Strader & Ethel (Chaffin) Hanks.

Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and was an avid contract bridge player. She was active in the Blue Ridge Garden Club, Dowwagers Investment Club and Altrusa International Service Club for Business and Professional Women. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video