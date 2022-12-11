Betty Lewis (Hanks) Kirksey, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Betty was born on April 19, 1932 in Abingdon, VA to the late Edgar Strader & Ethel (Chaffin) Hanks.
Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and was an avid contract bridge player. She was active in the Blue Ridge Garden Club, Dowwagers Investment Club and Altrusa International Service Club for Business and Professional Women. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Winston Kirksey, Sr.
Betty adored her family. Left to cherish her memory are her two boys, Jim Kirksey & wife Phyllis and Larry Kirksey & wife Terry; five grandchildren, Jamie Kirksey & wife Lynn, Kevin Kirksey & wife Stephanie, Kristin Kirksey Cobb & husband Tyler, Alison Kirksey Chimley & husband Bill, and Carolyn Kirksey Connor & husband Brian; four great grandchildren, Catherine Chimley, Virginia Chimley, Rylie Connor, and Sydney Connor; and a host of friends.
The family will greet friends and share memories on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Committal services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Sam Weddington officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Moss, Jim Norton, David Browning, Rob Simis, Jamie Kirksey, Kevin Kirksey, Tyler Cobb, Bill Chimley, and Brian Connor.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caretakers, Karen Johnson, Vickie Salyer, Dr. Jean Mancini, and Dr. Amanda Vanlandingham.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Bethany United Methodist Church (1184 Lead Mines Road Austinville, VA 24312), or Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol, VA, or a charity of your choice.
