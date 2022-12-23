FRANKLIN - Betty Latture, age 89, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Latture. Betty was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She graduated from Blountville High School in 1951. In 1964, Betty studied library science at East Tennessee State University. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1968 and began her career as a school librarian at Blountville Junior High School. In 1975, she received a Master of Library Science degree from George Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. In 1976, she and Don moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and Betty worked as a Library Science Consultant for the Tennessee Department of Education. She also served as the Assistant Director of the State Testing and Evaluation Center in Nashville. Later, Betty worked in the Exemplary Educator program in Maury and Davidson counties.
For many years, she and Don enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia and Australia.
After retirement, Betty volunteered in the church library and office at Christ United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, David Latture (Lara) of College Grove, TN and daughter, Melissa Nickels (Charlie) of Fletcher, NC, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.