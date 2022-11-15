KINGSPORT - Betty L. Haynes, 75, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after a year and a half of health issues.

Born in Kingsport to Willie Carson and Belva Louise Minor. From nine years old, she had a loving stepmother, Devonna Mae Minor. Betty grew up to marry the love of her life, Charlie Haynes. The couple had one daughter, Shellie Haynes, who was born to them in Germany, while Charlie was serving in the Army. Together, Charlie and Betty volunteered for many short-term missions around the world with the Assemblies of God. Betty taught toddlers and nursery classes in Sunday School for decades in her church. She also had a long and enjoyable career as a beautician.

