KINGSPORT - Betty L. Haynes, 75, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after a year and a half of health issues.
Born in Kingsport to Willie Carson and Belva Louise Minor. From nine years old, she had a loving stepmother, Devonna Mae Minor. Betty grew up to marry the love of her life, Charlie Haynes. The couple had one daughter, Shellie Haynes, who was born to them in Germany, while Charlie was serving in the Army. Together, Charlie and Betty volunteered for many short-term missions around the world with the Assemblies of God. Betty taught toddlers and nursery classes in Sunday School for decades in her church. She also had a long and enjoyable career as a beautician.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her brother, William Minor.
Those left to cherish her memory include Betty's loving husband of fifty-six years, Charlie Haynes; daughter, Shellie Haynes; long-time friend, Melody Hall; multiple clients and friends.
The Haynes family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trinity Memorial Centers, Kingsport, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastors Carl Kelleher and Bryce Bess officiating. The graveside committal will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 AM at Vermont Methodist Church Cemetery, Bloomingdale, Tennessee.
In memorial of Betty Haynes, contributions can be made to Gideon's International.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Haynes family.