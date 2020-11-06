Betty L. Bertsch, 84, passed away on November 3, 2020 after a long illness of Alzheimer’s. She was born February 1, 1936 to the late Homer F. and Hazel G. Harkleroad McMurray, in Sullivan County Tennessee. She attended Hiltons High School in Hiltons, Virginia. She attended waitress training and obtained a certificate while employed at the Colony Restaurant here in Richmond. She and her late husband owned and operated Berman’s Drug Store here in Richmond from 1965 to 1986. She was a member of Oak Park Church of Richmond. Betty was a devoted wife, stepmother, step grandmother, and step great grandmother. She loved working in her yard and with her flowers. She was filled with laughter, provided smiles and fun to everyone around her.
Betty is survived by one sister, Wanda Chamberlin of Richmond, two brothers, Caleb (Genevieve) McMurray of Hiltons, Virginia, and William (Bill) McMurray of Blountville, Tennessee, two step sons, Robert (Margie) Bertsch of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Brion (Joni) Bertsch of Mathews, Indiana, five step grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Gross, Sam (Paige) Bertsch, Tim (Brittany) Bertsch, Olivia (Ryan) Snyder, and Joe Bertsch, six step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, two brothers, and one sister in law, two nephews and one niece.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and loving care Betty received from the staff of Friends Fellowship, and nieces Rhonda Shupe and Trudy Hobbs.
Private Funeral services will be held at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Hay officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Friends Fellowship Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, Indiana 47374, or Betty’s home church, Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollar Road, Hiltons, Virginia 24258. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.