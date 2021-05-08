Betty Katherine “Kathy” Stout went to be with the Lord Friday, May 7, 2021. She was a member of Apostolic Gospel Church. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, H.T. “Bud” Brickey.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Junior Stout; three sons, Tommy Stout and wife Christi, Jamie Stout and wife Kim, and Tracy Stout and wife Rina; four grandchildren; one special grandson, Donovan Bray; two great-granddaughters; mother, Betty Brickey; five sisters, Vicky McCracken, Freda Griffin and husband Larry, Tammy McCracken and husband Glen, Vivian McCurry and husband Rick, Robin Reed and husband Rick; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.
Graveside services will follow at Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Greg Street officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.