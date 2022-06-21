SURGOINSVILLE - Betty June Webb Brown, age 88, of Surgoinsville, TN passed away peacefully on June 18,2022 due to Dementia.
Betty was born in Kingsport, TN on June 16, 1934 to Worley F. Sr and Josephine O. Webb. She was one of 14 children. She joined the U.S. Army during Korean War time and met the love of her life, R.J. Brown. They married on May 26, 1956. They were married for 56 yrs. He preceded her in death, May 2012. They had four children. Betty worked while raising her children and she retired from the Culinary Union.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, R.J. Brown, two sons Thomas and Philip Brown, granddaughter, Zoni Wolf, mother and father, Worley Sr and Josephine Webb, siblings Elsie and Mossie Webb, Bonnie Bledsoe, Jr Webb, Magdalene Bradshaw, Myrtle Harrell, Lavern Griffin, Glen Webb, Shirley Harrell and Everston Webb.
Betty is survived by her son, Mark Brown (Reagle Wolf), daughter, Katherine Painter, brothers, JD and Clifford Webb, sister, Wiladean (Tootsie) Webb, grandchildren Ryan Painter, Megan Painter Correll, Christopher Painter, Brandon Painter, Jlee Kimes, Rainia Winegar, Rachael Lenard, Jonathan Brown, Melissa McGinnis, James Brown, Zane Wolf and Zia Wolf, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
We want to thank Amedysis and Holston Manor for the loving care of our mother and the compassion they gave her family when she passed on. We also want to thank the Veteran's Administration for the help they provided for her care.
Betty’s wish was to donate her body to science. Restore life will grant that wish and she will be cremated.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony. Plans are still in the process and family will announce date and time.
Family request in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Veteran's Administration or to the Wounded Warrior Project.