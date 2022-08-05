KINGSPORT - Betty Jones, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emmitt; mother, Selma; daughter, Sherry; son, Michael; one brother; and three sisters.

