KINGSPORT - Betty Jones, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her father, Emmitt; mother, Selma; daughter, Sherry; son, Michael; one brother; and three sisters.Betty is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Raymond Jones; sister, Carolyn; four grandkids; eight great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.A committal service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with David Poore officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice.Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.