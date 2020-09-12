BEDFORD, IN – Betty Joe (King) Mitchell, 89, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Jasper, Indiana. Born September 16, 1930, in Kingsport, Tennessee, she was the daughter of John Knox and Ruby Mae (Shipp) King. She graduated from Sullivan High School and East Tennessee State College. She taught at Long Island School in Kingsport before moving to Bedford, IN, where she continued to teach for an additional 37 ½ years in the Bedford School System.
She was a member of Englewood Baptist Church and Phi Beta Psi Sorority.
Her parents and siblings, Margaret Selby, Bill King, and Tom King, preceded her in death.
Betty Joe is survived by her children, Linda (Scott) Turney, David (Pattie) Mitchell; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and sister, Patsy King Norwood.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, September 10 at Cresthaven Memory Gardens in Bedford, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Gifts: Englewood Baptist Church, 3118 Washington Avenue, Bedford, IN 47421