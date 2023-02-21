KINGSPORT - Betty Jo Smith, age 91, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Lord and her family on Sunday, February 19, 2023 peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Betty Jo was born February 2, 1931, in Dungannon, VA, to the late Earl and Vadie Mann and moved to Kingsport in 1941 at the age of 10. She was a retiree of Kingsport City Schools with over 22 years of service and was a member of Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. Betty Jo loved being outdoors and greatly enjoyed gardening. She also cherished her little Chihuahua, Toby.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Raymond Lloyd Smith; granddaughter, Megan Smith; brother, Melvin C. Mann; son-in-law, G. Roger Hammonds; and daughter-in-law, Betsy Smith.

