KINGSPORT - Betty Jo Faust, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with Jesus on January 8, 2021 with her children by her side. Betty, loved by many, was a wonderful woman that loved her family and friends. She was a great gardener, cook, and seamstress. She loved serving others while she was able. Her smiling face and laughter will be missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gaines Faust Sr. (Charles); her son and daughter in law, Randy and Debbie Faust; her mother, Juanita Collins.
She is survived by her son, Charles Gaines Faust Jr. (Gaines) and his wife, Lola; her daughter, Diana Hayes and her husband John; one sister, Callie Light; two sister-in-laws, JoAnn Steadman and Ruth Johnson; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and their families.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday January 12, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Owens officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Resource Center, c/o Sharon Durnin 2303 N John B Dennis Highway Kingsport TN 37660 and or St. Jude 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105