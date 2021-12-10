KINGSPORT - Betty Jo Adams, 94, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021 following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to thank The Wexford House Staff and Amedisys Hospice especially, Cathy, Connie, and Pastor Tom for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
