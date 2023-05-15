Betty Jean Wright Jobe went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1936, to John and Hiley Wright in Wise, Virginia. She was raised and lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where she met her husband of 70 years, Donnie Jobe. Together they raised their two children and were blessed further with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was deeply spiritual and shared her love of Christ with all she loved. Betty had the honor of being the second generation of her family to attend Horse Creek Free Will Baptist Church, where her mother and father were two of the first charter members. Betty was an active member for 86 years and served as secretary/treasurer for over 30 years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you