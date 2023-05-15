Betty Jean Wright Jobe went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1936, to John and Hiley Wright in Wise, Virginia. She was raised and lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where she met her husband of 70 years, Donnie Jobe. Together they raised their two children and were blessed further with six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was deeply spiritual and shared her love of Christ with all she loved. Betty had the honor of being the second generation of her family to attend Horse Creek Free Will Baptist Church, where her mother and father were two of the first charter members. Betty was an active member for 86 years and served as secretary/treasurer for over 30 years.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and fifteen brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Jobe; son, Michael Jobe (Rita); daughter, Soundra Poe (Zeke Coppinger); grandchildren, Brent Jobe (Leslie), Skyler Taylor (Justin), Rochelle Snead (Jarrod), Sarah Bagwell (Martin), Whitney Sears (Ray) and Haley Ringwold (Thomas); and ten great-grandchildren, Kylee, Jayce, Braxton, Bristol, Victoria, Brooklyn, Ella, Abbey, Ada, Zac and Lilly.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her legacy will live on through the memories of the countless who loved her. She will be remembered for her quick wit, loving heart and beautiful soul.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A service will follow with Gary Hodges and Darrell Lawson officiating.