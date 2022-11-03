Betty Jean Woods Puckett Nov 3, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Betty Jean Woods Puckett, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 2, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Funeral Cremation Christianity Service Betty Jean Woods Puckett Oak Recommended for you