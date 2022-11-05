Betty Jean Woods Puckett Nov 5, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Betty Jean Woods Puckett, of Church Hill, TN passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and is now rejoicing with the angels.A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.The family extends their sincere gratitude to everyone who has prayed and given their support during this difficult time.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Betty Jean Woods Puckett and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Betty Jean Woods Puckett Christianity Worship Work Cremation Gratitude Care Graveside Service Recommended for you