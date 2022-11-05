CHURCH HILL - Betty Jean Woods Puckett, of Church Hill, TN passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and is now rejoicing with the angels.

A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video