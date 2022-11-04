CHURCH HILL - Betty Jean Woods Puckett, of Church Hill, TN passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and is now rejoicing with the angels.

She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who made family her main priority.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video