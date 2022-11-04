CHURCH HILL - Betty Jean Woods Puckett, of Church Hill, TN passed into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and is now rejoicing with the angels.
She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who made family her main priority.
Betty was the granddaughter of the late Emmanuel and Rebecca Royal Woods and daughter of the late John and Eva Mae Osborne Woods. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bob Puckett; brother, Doug Woods.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her husband, Wayne Puckett; daughters, Tammy Hicks and Kim Rains (Bob); step-son, Brad Puckett (Charlotte); grandchildren, Christy Cox (Travis), Whittnee Grindstaff (Dustin), Hannah Hammonds (Josh), Levi Hicks and Sarah Rains; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Mallory Cox, Seth Hicks, Baylee Hammonds, Ryder and Abigail Hicks, Ethan Jessee; brother, John Allen Woods; sister, Charlotte Ratliff (David); brothers-in-law, Larry Puckett (Vanessa) and Terry Puckett (Tonnie); several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to everyone who has prayed and given their support during this difficult time.