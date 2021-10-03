SURGOINSVILLE - Betty Jean Wallace, age 80, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on October 2nd at Church Hill Life Care after a brief illness. She attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Betty loved taking care of her farm animals and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David "D.B." Wallace; parents, John and Mildred Wright; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sisters, Ruth Overbey and Mary Wright; brothers, Jack Wright and Bobby Wright; niece, Teresa Donahue.
She is survived by her sister and caregiver, Henrietta Crigger; niece and caregivers, Priscilla and David Salisbury; niece, Julie and David Williams; nephews, John Crigger, Chuck and Joanie Crigger; special great-niece, Faith Salisbury; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters-in-law; special friends, Bobby and Ruth Baker.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 5th from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 7pm with Pastor Darrell Thacker officiating. Music will be provided by Joanie Crigger and Lauren Ringley. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 6th at Kite Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com