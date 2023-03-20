Betty Jean Smith Mar 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Betty Jean Smith, age 83 of Blountville, TN entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.Go to www.cartertrent.com to view full obituary. Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Smith family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you