JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jean Garland, age 89, Johnson City, formerly of Blountville, TN, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at NHC Johnson City, following a brief illness.
Betty was the daughter of the late Gladys Lilly Morrell and Byron Lee Morrell. She was born in Bluff City, TN on 12/01/1932, and resided in Blountville for 68 years with husband, Lawrence, before relocating to Johnson City after his death in Sept. 2018. Betty graduated from Bluff City High School and retired from the Sullivan County Board of Education after 52 years of employment. Betty was a member of Blountville United Methodist Church since her marriage to Lawrence at the church in 1951. During their marriage of 68 years, Betty and Lawrence enjoyed church activities, ballroom dancing, square dancing, and camping. Betty will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, incredibly positive attitude, love of children and her endless devotion to her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Susan Griffin, brothers, Howard (Sandy) Morrell, Robert (Bobby) Morrell, sister-in-law Mary Frances Morrell and Laura Morrell, wife of nephew Craig Morrell. Betty is survived by daughters, Becky (Steve) Cummings of Atlanta, GA, and Rachel (Dr. Alan) Forbush of Johnson City, TN. In addition, Betty is survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and nephew, Craig Morrell.
The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Colonial Hills Retirement Center where Betty resided since Oct. 2018, the staff of NHC Johnson City, and to Dr. Amy Profitt with First Choice Internal Medicine. Your kindness and assistance to Betty will never be forgotten. Also, a very special thank you to family members, Bill and Donna Akard, for their presence and support for many years to Betty.
The family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, from 10 to 11 am Sunday, August 7, 2022, with funeral services to follow in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. A private, family graveside committal service will follow at Gunnings Cemetery. Active pallbearers will include Wesley Forbush, Alan Forbush, Grant Cummings, Blake Cummings, Steve Cummings, Bill Akard and Craig Morrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals of Good Will, Wheeler United Methodist Church, 211 N. Sanders Street, Blountville, TN 37617, or to Blountville United Methodist Church (General Fund), 3390 Highway 126, Blountville, TN 37617 in Betty’s memory.