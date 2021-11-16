Betty Jean Keel Andis, 94, passed away November 13, 2021, at Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Betty was a native of Jonesville, VA. She attended Radford College, Women’s Division of Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
Betty moved to Kingsport in 1952, and she retired from Abernathy Thomas Engineering Company after 28 years of service. She was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church, Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Gertrude Kinzer Keel; husband, Earl Andis, Sr.; sisters, Mary “Sammie” Mattingly and Doris Ann “Dottie” Keel.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her son, Earl “Chip” Andis, Jr. and wife, Sandy of Michigan; grandsons, Barry, Ben, Nicholas and Brent Andis; great-granddaughters, Zoe and Kendall Andis.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. There will be no Funeral or Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, 1810 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
