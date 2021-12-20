BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Jean Hughes, 81, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Coeburn, Va., lived in Arvonia, Va. for 20 years, and had just recently moved back to Big Stone Gap. Betty retired from Coca Cola in Norton, Va. She was a Christian.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Betty (Cloud) Clark; siblings, Lola Smith, Harley Clark, Eva Clark, Hazel Porter, Howard Clark, Marie Clark and Charles Clark.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tom Hughes; sons, Brian Hughes (Pam), Richmond, Va. and Bret Hughes (Tammy), Big Stone Gap; four grandchildren, Tyler Hughes, Tristan Hughes, John Thomas Hughes and Bethany Hughes; two sisters, Shirley Clark and Nell Yeary, both of Coeburn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6:00pm until 7:00pm on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with the Pastor David Rose officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Heart Association.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hughes family.
