KINGSPORT - Betty Jean Geel, age 52, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday (10/22/20) at her residence. She was a member of North Fork Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her mother, Ora Robinette; grandson, Ryker Taylor; step-sister, Linda Simpson; nephew, Allen Simpson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Ann Ashley; father-in-law, Dexter Ashley; and brother-in-law, Dexter John Ashley.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne R. Geel who is a veteran of the US Army; daughter, Cheyenne Edwards (Travis); son, Logan Taylor; 2 grandsons, Jace Sims and Creed Taylor; father and step-mother, Vinson and Evelyn Simpson; sister, Theresa Byrd (Don); niece, Kelli Rogers (Dalton); brother-in-law, Dwight W. Geel; 3 sisters-in-law, Holli Jo Ashley, Mary Clayter (Bill) and Terry Halsey (Mike); special friend, Freda Rice; several other nieces, nephews and a host of other friends.
At Betty's request a celebration service will be held in the spring. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.