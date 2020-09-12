Betty Jean Flora Rose passed peacefully at home on August 10, 2020. She danced happily into The Lord’s Heavenly garden. She was born November 2, 1932 in Roanoke, VA, but spent most of her life as a Kingsport resident. Betty worked as a medical assistant for many years, before becoming Director of Volunteers at Holston Valley Hospital. She loved working with people.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve Qualls and David Qualls; her daughter and son in law, Jeanne Reid and Mark Reid; her grandchildren, Benjamin Qualls, Kailyn Reid, and Toy Reid; and great-grandchild, Aubie Qualls; as well as many dear friends.
Our family wants to express heartfelt gratitude for the kind expressions of sympathy from our dear friends as well as deepest thanks for the loving care of the angelic hospice nurses and wonderful staff at Amedisys.