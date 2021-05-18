To have known her was to love her, to have loved her is to mourn her.
COEBURN, VA./ABINGDON, VA - Our Mother, Betty Jean, joined our Father, Doug in paradise on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Today they are celebrating in a land more glorious than our minds can imagine. They are now free from pain, they are free from worry, they are with Jesus, but most important…they are reunited for eternity.
Betty Jean Bruce Meade, 76, was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Schyuler Bruce and Gladys Whited Bruce, her brothers, James, LeRoy, and Harold Bruce, and sisters, Madge Bruce Duncan, and Mary Ellen Bruce.
Betty leaves a simple legacy of love. She loved. She loved deeply. She loved God. She loved her family. She loved life and made everyone around her better simply by knowing her.
Betty proved that women could have it all. She was a brilliant businesswoman and in 1979, together with her husband founded, Double R Trucking Company, Inc. She continued running their successful business after losing her beloved husband only a year ago. Betty was a born-again Christian, who instilled the love of God in her children and family. She was such an amazing and dedicated mother. Betty Jean’s greatest joy was her daughter, her son, and her grandchildren. She never wanted to be called Mama because she said it made her sound too old, so instead she taught her grandson to call her BJ, which stuck.
She was the life of the party! She brought so much laughter and joy to everyone around her. She truly was the most amazing woman anyone could ever know. She was not only a mother to her children, she was a true friend.
Survived are her daughter, Robin Meade (R.J. Sanders) of Coeburn, son Ricky Meade (April Culbertson Meade) of Bristol, her grandson, Schyler Bryant, and granddaughters Tayler and Tori Meade.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Sturgill Funeral Home located at 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend David Gilbert officiating. Burial at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Coeburn will follow. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Betty Jean Meade to the American Stroke Association at https://www.stroke.org.