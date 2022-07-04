“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Betty Jane Wallen, 91 went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday July 2, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Scott Fields and Andrew Wallen officiating. Kristen Gillenwater, Rachel Cradic, Ben Christian, and Sherry Christian will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00a.m., Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are to meet at the funeral home at 9:00a.m. to go in precession to the cemetery. David Castle, Corey Copas, Payton Lane, Kyle Norris, Dustin Davidson, and John Gillenwater will serve as pallbearers.
