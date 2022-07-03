“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Betty Jane Wallen, 91 went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday July 2, 2022. Although Dementia took her memory, she remained a loving and gentle soul. She never forgot who Jesus was and continued to call on him in her times of need. She attended Victory Baptist Church up until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her husband Talmage Wallen; her son, JC Wallen; daughter’s, Brenda Wallen and Charlotte Wallen; her father and mother, Echol, and Mayme Taylor, along with her stepmother Lily Taylor; sisters, Kate Moody, Kathleen Taylor, Nana Lee Kerns, and Devota Smith; brothers, James Taylor, Wallace Taylor, and Worley Carter.
Betty is survived by her sons, Larry Wallen, Carl (Teresa) Wallen; daughters, Patsy (William) Lyons, Thelma (Greg) Cradic, Mamie Wallen and fiancé Marty Combs, Charnita (David) Castle; daughter-in-law, Berda Wallen; brothers, Charlie Taylor, Frayne Taylor; sisters, Mary Bishop, Velma Bray and Dena Bates; grandchildren, Shannon Wallen, Leigh Adkins, Andrew Wallen, Corey Copas, Paige Copas, Kristen Gillenwater, Rachel Cradic, Karlee McMillan, Kyle Norris, and Lakin Davidson; great grandchildren, Payton Lane, Lexie Lane, Cullen Adkins, McKenzee Copas, Daylyn Copas, Ava Copas, Claire McMillan, and Rafe Gillenwater. She is also survived by special friends Hubert and Zelma Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Scott Fields and Andrew Wallen officiating. Kristen Gillenwater, Rachel Cradic, Ben Christian, and Sherry Christian will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00a.m., Wednesday July 6, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are to meet at the funeral home at 9:00a.m. to go in precession to the cemetery. David Castle, Corey Copas, Payton Lane, Kyle Norris, Dustin Davidson, and John Gillenwater will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Wallen family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
