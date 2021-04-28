KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Price, age 76, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021. She was a retiree of Fluor Daniel in Kingsport. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed greatly by her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Dwight “Shon” Price; son, Martin Alex Price; daughter, Marnie Jane Price; and parents, Woodrow Wilson and Callie Jane Vineyard.
She is survived by her children, Lori Michelle Parsons (Matt), Martin “Marty” Shon Price (Mary), and Jason Dwight Price (Amber); grandchildren, Callie Parsons, Sam Parsons, Jenna Mayle, Logan Mayle, Gunner Hair, and baby MacKenna Jane Price; brother Fred “Pappy” Vineyard; and niece, Misty Dawn Denman.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm in the chapel with special friend, Pat Davis conducting. Interment will follow at the Vineyard Family Cemetery in Hiltons, VA. Pallbearers serving the family will be Billy Watts, Bennett Line, Brian Conkin, Ben Mathews, Marshall Conkin and Matt Parsons. Honorary pallbearers serving the family will be Sam Parsons, Logan Mayle and Gunner Hair.
Friends and family that would like to visit during the week are asked to meet at the home of son, Marty and Mary Price.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Price family.