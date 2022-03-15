Isaiah – 40:31
“But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
WISE, VA - Betty Jane O’Hara, 75, Wise, VA (formally of Seymour, TN) passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Betty attended J.J. Kelly High School before moving to Ohio. She loved to travel having lived in several states. She was an avid sports fan and knowledgeable on current events. Betty loved the Lord and attended Community Freewill Baptist Church when she was able.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; Brian O’Hara; son, Richard Cherry; mother, Stella Baker; brothers, Chester Baker and Lloyd Baker.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Johnson; granddaughter, Joanna Cherry; sister and caregiver, Fay Hall; brother, Jessee Allen Baker (Betty); several nieces and nephews who she loved and so good to her; her Community Freewill Baptist Church family and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Betty O’Hara will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Wise, VA with Pastor Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Gilliam Cemetery, Wise, VA The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon till time of services at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.