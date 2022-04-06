KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness.
Betty was born in Sullivan County, TN, on July 6, 1937, to Earnest Alonzo and Hattie Irvin Jones, the youngest of nine children. She lived in Dante, VA as a young child, and in Sullivan County the remainder of her life. She met George P. (Joe) Davy at the Fountain Bleu Drive-In in Kingsport, and they were married in 1959 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. She was the mother of four children.
She was a long- time member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and taught Sunday school.
Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, George P. Davy; her children Alan Davy (Sheryl), Sharon Carter (Jeff), Tracy Taylor (Robert), and Terry Aloisio (Nicola); and her grandchildren Nicholas, James, Joseph (Allison), Carolyn and Evan, Sophie and Zack.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Sharon Carter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holston Habitat for Humanity at www.holstonhabitat.org or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org
The care of Betty Jane Jones Davy and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.