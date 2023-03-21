Betty Jane Buchanan Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Buchanan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 20, 2023.To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.com Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Buchanan family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you