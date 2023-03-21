KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Buchanan, age 79 of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 20, 2023.

To view full obituary, go to www.cartertrent.com

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you