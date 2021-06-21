BLOUNTVILLE - Betty Jane Bright, 89 of Blountville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Ronnie Horne and Bro. Vince Salyer officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Smith’s Family Cemetery in Hilton’s, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Travis Roller, Andrew Roller, Grant Depew, Ronnie Horne, and Marvin Salyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Depew and Jack Roller. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Deck Valley Independent Baptist Church at 215 Deck Valley Lane Bristol, TN 37620 or to the Sullivan County Life Saving Crew at 3193 TN-126 #101, Blountville, TN 37617.
