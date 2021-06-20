BLOUNTVILLE - Betty Jane Bright, 89 of Blountville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was a native of Greene County, Tennessee. Betty was the owner/operator of Bright’s Grocery for many years. She loved to sew, and especially loved sewing for others. Reading was a favorite past time for her. She was a long-time member of Deck Valley Independent Baptist Church.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lester “Jack Payne and Mary Katherine Payne; her husband, Bruce Bright; one granddaughter, Melody Tolliver; sisters, Helen Vest, Beatrice Byrd, and Billie Lloyd.
She is survived by three daughters, Sidonna McDougal; Velma June Roller and husband Bob, and Tammie Perlmutter; five grandchildren, Travis Roller (Kim), Andy Roller, Kelly Woodruff (Gavin), Kate Harris (Brian), and Grant Depew; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Naomi Rigsby; one brother, Charles Payne.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Ronnie Horne and Bro. Vince Salyer officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Smith’s Family Cemetery in Hilton’s, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Travis Roller, Andrew Roller, Grant Depew, Ronnie Horne, and Marvin Salyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Depew and Jack Roller. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Deck Valley Independent Baptist Church at 215 Deck Valley Lane Bristol, TN 37620 or to the Sullivan County Life Saving Crew at 3193 TN-126 #101, Blountville, TN 37617.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bright family.